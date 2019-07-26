Wielding the Lasso of Truth
I am an OB/GYN and a pain medicine physician. I write a lot about sex, science, and social media, but sometimes I write about other things because, well, why not?
The Vagina Bible
Does eating sugar cause yeast infections? Does pubic hair have a function? Should you have a vulvovaginal care regimen?Will your vagina shrivel up if you go without sex?What’s the truth about the HPV vaccine?
So many important questions, so much convincing, confusing, contradictory misinformation! In this age of click bait, pseudoscience, and celebrity-endorsed products, it’s easy to be overwhelmed—whether it’s websites, advice from well-meaning friends, uneducated partners, and even healthcare providers. So how do you separate facts from fiction? OB-GYN Jen Gunter, an expert on women’s health—and the internet’s most popular go-to doc—comes to the rescue with a book that debunks the myths and educates and empowers women.
Come for the sex, stay for the science
Come for the science, stay for the sexJennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) January 18, 2017
Jensplaining
For years, Dr. Jen Gunter has been taking on the biggest celebrities in the world and debunking their pseudoscience health myths. From yoni eggs, to lotus births, to “summer vagina,” Dr. Jen knows the Age of Information is now the Age of Misinformation, and it’s her mission to give a source of truth to women everywhere.
Recent Posts
- No GOOP, we are most definitely not on the same side (7/26/2019) - Elise Loehnen, the Chief Content Officer at GOOP and Gwyneth Paltrow’s right-hand woman, was recently interviewed by The Times and had some incorrect and less than flattering things to say about Cosmopolitan and yours truly. Loehnen was asked about the ongoing (and valid) concerns about much of the health content and health-related products sold by … … Continue reading
- Choose an incontinence pad for incontinence, not a menstrual pad (7/7/2019) - Many women use menstrual pads to manage their urinary incontinence. I understand this line of thinking. First of all, they’re almost always familiar with the product. In addition, if they are not menopausal or are just on the other side of menopause they may have menstrual pads around the house. However, many women also tell … … Continue reading
- A fetus doesn’t try to “move away” during an abortion. Busting the myth. (5/28/2019) - The lie or myth or mistaken belief (depending on intentions, I suppose) that the fetus tries to “escape” or “move away” during an abortion is common. It was in the recent forced birth propaganda movie, Unplanned. (Yes, there’s a shocker). It also made an appearance in a recent video by ZDoggMD (Dr. Zubin Damania). ZDoggMD, who … … Continue reading